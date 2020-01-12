|
|
Marilyn Niss
West Bloomfield - Marilyn Niss, 89, of West Bloomfield, Michigan, died on 11 January 2020. Beloved wife of the late Daniel Niss. Cherished mother of Larry (Lorraine) Niss, Elayne (Lawrence) Tyler, and Steven (Julie) Niss. Loving grandmother of George (Andrea) Scott, Emily Tyner (Shaun Hayes), Andrew Tyner, Eric Niss, and Shayna Niss. Great-grandmother of Jasmine and Scarlett Scott. Sister of Jack (the late Selma) Schwartz. A GRAVESIDE SERVICE WILL BE HELD AT 10:00 A.M. MONDAY JANUARY 13, 2020 AT CLOVER HILL PARK CEMETERY. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020