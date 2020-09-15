Marilyn Reichmann MeierMarilyn Reichmann Meier, age 84, passed away on September 5, 2020, the date of her 61st wedding anniversary to her beloved physician husband Donald. She is blessed with three sons and daughters-in-law: Don, Jr (Sharon McCarthy), Mark (Karen Zaruba), Chris (Heidi), and one grandson (Kirk Meier). Marilyn grew up in Forest Park, Illinois, with four sisters: Donna Dassouki, Sharon Radcliffe, Hazel Bimler, and Gloria Frey. She attended Valparaiso University for two years and graduated from Eastern Michigan University in 1960. Marilyn possessed a strong Christian faith and was deeply involved in multiple church activities. A memorial service was held at Lutheran Church of the Redeemer in Birmingham. Marilyn traveled widely, treasured numerous family gatherings, loved the theater, had many other varied interests and was loved and admired by many. Those wishing to make an expression of sympathy are asked to consider a donation in her memory to Sacred Space at Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, 1800 W. Maple Rd., Birmingham, MI 48009.View obituary and sign tribute wall at