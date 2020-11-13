1/1
Marilyn Rose Asaro
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marilyn Rose Asaro

Shelby Twp. - Age 71, November 11, 2020. Loving daughter of the late Barthel and Angeline Asaro. Dear sister of Maxine (Tony) Gianfermi. Loving aunt of Elena (Keoni) Williams, Anthony (Emily) Gianfermi and Julie (Ryan) Kern. Proud great-aunt of Alexis and Lila Kern, Kalani and Ke'alohi Williams, Gabriella and Evan Gianfermi. In lieu of flowers, donations to Elara Hospice, the ChadTough Foundation or Gleaners Community Food Bank would be appreciated. A Memorial Mass will take place on Wednesday, November 25th 11:00am at St. Kieran Catholic Church 53600 Mound Rd. (S. of 25 Mile). Friends may gather at 10:30am. Arrangements entrusted to Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc. (Shelby Township)






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons
54880 Van Dyke
Shelby Township, MI 48316
586-677-4000
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 13, 2020
May we continue to honor and respect all the lessons we have learned; acting as living symbols of a loving spirit. You are in our prayers.
The Wujek-Calcaterra Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved