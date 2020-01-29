|
|
Marilyn S. Dane
Marilyn S. Dane, 88, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Survived by her beloved husband, James, children, Katherine (Daniel) Grooman, Bruce (Joanne), and James A. (Lori); brother, David (Karen) Sucher; Ten grandchildren, Two great-grandchildren and Sister-in-law, Marion (Bob) Brewer. Friends may visit on Monday, February 3, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:30 a.m. at Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church, 14175 Farmington Road, Livonia, Michigan 48154. Memorial contributions in Marilyn's name may be made to Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church. Please share condolences or memory with Mrs. Dane's family at www.harryjwillfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 29 to Feb. 2, 2020