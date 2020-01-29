Services
Harry J Will Funeral Homes
37000 W Six Mile Road
Livonia, MI 48152
(734) 591-3700
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church
14175 Farmington Road
Livonia, MI
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
11:30 AM
Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church
14175 Farmington Road
Livonia, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Dane
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn S. Dane

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn S. Dane Obituary
Marilyn S. Dane

Marilyn S. Dane, 88, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Survived by her beloved husband, James, children, Katherine (Daniel) Grooman, Bruce (Joanne), and James A. (Lori); brother, David (Karen) Sucher; Ten grandchildren, Two great-grandchildren and Sister-in-law, Marion (Bob) Brewer. Friends may visit on Monday, February 3, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:30 a.m. at Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church, 14175 Farmington Road, Livonia, Michigan 48154. Memorial contributions in Marilyn's name may be made to Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church. Please share condolences or memory with Mrs. Dane's family at www.harryjwillfuneralhome.com.

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 29 to Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -