- - Scupholm, Marilyn, January 11, 2020. Loving wife of Gordon for 55 years. Dear mother of Carrie Scupholm (Matthew Arcari) and the late Thomas Scupholm III. Mother-in-law of Emily Scupholm. Grandmother of David and Christopher. Sister of Carolyn Meldrum (the late Chuck). Memorial Service Friday, January 17, 2020, 11am at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward Ave. (btwn 13-14 Mile), (248) 549-0500. Family will receive friends Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 3-8pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes to CurePSP, the Michigan Humane Society, or Leader Dogs for the Blind.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020