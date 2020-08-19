Marilyn Therese BarlageLivonia - Marilyn Therese Barlage (nee Murphy), age 88 of Livonia, passed away peacefully on August 17, 2020. Marilyn was the beloved wife of the late William Patrick Barlage for 48 years.Dear mother of William, predeceased by Denise, Colleen (Timothy) Johnston, Kelly (John) Hulbert, Kerry (Steven) Selinsky, Kevin (Amy). Loving grandma (mimi) of Katie and Bridget Johnston, Madison and Jake Selinsky, Clay Hulbert, and Olivia and Jack Barlage. Sister of Patricia (Gerhardt) Obrikat, predeceased by sister Carol (Bob) Schmitt.Marilyn was a kind, gentle, humble, gracious, and loving spirit. She was an avid reader, a very spiritual, faith filled, devout Catholic. She was generous, thoughtful, a great storyteller and a wonderful listener. An adored mom of six, and grandma mimi to seven, she truly treasured family time and welcomed the chaos and shenanigans that comes with raising a big family.Throughout the years she enjoyed hosting big groups of family and friends and fed and comforted many - there was always room at her table. She was a quintessential homemaker and enjoyed making wonderful meals. She was always pleasant, positive, encouraging, and welcoming. Marilyn had a special knack for making others feel seen and heard. She enjoyed the simple things in life and truly wanted the best for everyone. Over the years she made many trips to Mildmay, Ontario, Canada to visit family and dear friends. She was active in school clubs, church groups and a beloved Avon lady for over 40 years. She cherished her neighbors, church friends, and her lifelong girlfriends. Marilyn was truly an inspiration and brought peace, faith, and hope to all those she came in contact with through her selfless and gentle strength.A visitation will be held Friday, 2-8 pm, at Neely-Turowski Funeral Home, 30200 Five Mile Road (between Middlebelt Rd. and Merriman Rd.), Livonia. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary, Cause of Our Joy, 8200 N. Wayne Rd., Westland, on Saturday, with an instate 10:30am until the time of service at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Angela Hospice.