Marilynn Murphy
Marilynn Murphy

Murphy, Marilynn, October 9, 2020 Age 85. Beloved wife of Tom of 64 years. Loving mother of Matthew (Deborah) Murphy and Margaret (Mark) Oswald. Marilynn loved to play bridge and will be missed by her family and many friends. Visitation 9 am Wednesday, October 14, 2020 until Funeral liturgy at 10 am at St. Kenneth Catholic Church 14951 N. Haggerty Rd. Plymouth, MI 48170. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Southfield. Memorial contributions may be directed to The Capuchin Soup Kitchen. Expressions of sympathy to www.obriensullivanfuneralhome.com




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Visitation
09:00 AM
OCT
14
Liturgy
10:00 AM
St. Kenneth Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
O'Brien-Sullivan Funeral Home
41555 Grand River Ave
Novi, MI 48375
(248) 348-1800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
