Marilynn Murphy
Murphy, Marilynn, October 9, 2020 Age 85. Beloved wife of Tom of 64 years. Loving mother of Matthew (Deborah) Murphy and Margaret (Mark) Oswald. Marilynn loved to play bridge and will be missed by her family and many friends. Visitation 9 am Wednesday, October 14, 2020 until Funeral liturgy at 10 am at St. Kenneth Catholic Church 14951 N. Haggerty Rd. Plymouth, MI 48170. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Southfield. Memorial contributions may be directed to The Capuchin Soup Kitchen. Expressions of sympathy to www.obriensullivanfuneralhome.com