|
|
Marilynn R. Wood
Warren - Wood, Marilynn R., age 88 of Warren, Michigan, died November 24, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Charles William Wood. Precious mother of Laura (Carter) Goodman and Alan B. Carter. Loving Grandmother of Brian (Jennifer) Goodman, Alan Nathan Carter, Brandan A. Carter, and Great-Grandmother of Eric, Michael, and Steven Goodman. Preceded in death by her parents, Nathan and Lucille (nee: Giacobazzi) Ceschin; brother, Louis P. Ceschin, and sister, Lorraine (Ceschin) Smith. She also leaves three nephews; Gerald L. (Virginia) Smith of Tennessee, Marc L. (Melanie) Ceschin of California, and James P. (Tracy) Ceschin of Colorado, as well as many great nieces, nephews, and cousins. Marilynn left Plant Engineering (Right of Way Department) of Michigan Bell Telephone Company a month prior to her marriage to "Chuck" on June 20, 1959 and they shared 49 years and 10 months before Chuck's passing. Marilynn's interests were many. In 1975, she was the author of two dog law bills regarding humane euthanasia of animals in dog pounds and shelters. With the help of hundreds of Michigan residents, the backing of the Michigan Anti-Cruelty Society, the Michigan Humane Society, and members of our State Legislature, it was after five long years that the bills became law in 1980. They remain laws to this day. Marilynn enjoyed her family, friends, pets, reading traveling, bookkeeping, creating jewelry, and making & repairing rosaries as well. Marilynn was cremated and her remains will be interred with her late husband at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Southfield. A Memorial Mass will take place in Spring 2020. Please share memories at www.Temrowski.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, 2019