Chas Verheyden Funeral Homes
7100 Michigan Ave
Detroit, MI 48210
313-841-8284
Detroit - PERESKY, Marina A. "Angie", age 79, died on January 2, 2020 at her home in Detroit, Michigan. Loving wife of Richard J. Peresky. Dear mother of Richard C. (Jeanette Pierce) Peresky and Christopher Peresky. Beloved YiaYia of the triplets. She is also survived by many loving family members. A gathering will be held on Tuesday, January 7 at 9 am until the time of her Funeral Service at 10 am at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 707 E. Lafayette St., Detroit, MI 48226. Share a memory at Verheyden.org

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020
