Hauss-Modetz Funeral Home
47477 Romeo Plank Rd
Macomb, MI 48044
(586) 263-3100
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hauss-Modetz Funeral Home
47477 Romeo Plank
Macomb, MI
Service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
6:30 PM
Hauss-Modetz Funeral Home
47477 Romeo Plank
Macomb, MI
Rosary
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
7:30 PM
Hauss-Modetz Funeral Home
47477 Romeo Plank
Macomb, MI
Lying in State
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Peter Catholic Church
95 Market Street
Mt. Clemens, MI
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Peter Catholic Church
95 Market Street
Mt. Clemens, MI
- - Mario DiLisio, age 67, died September 10, 2019. Before retiring, he was the Plant Chairman at the Ford Wixom Assembly plant, UAW Local 36.

Beloved husband of Kim (nee Westbrook); loving father of Angelo (Christine), Julia, Christie and Michael; adored grandfather of Maya and Mateo; dearest son of Giuseppina "Josephine" and the late Evangelista "Angelo"; and dear brother of Rosemary (Jim) Gundel, Joanne (late John) Engel and Patricia DiLisio.

Visitation will be held September 13th from 2-9 p.m. with a 6:30 p.m. sharing time and a 7:30 p.m. Rosary at Hauss-Modetz Funeral Home, 47477 Romeo Plank, Macomb. Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. with an 10:30 a.m. instate time on September 14th at St. Peter Catholic Church, 95 Market Street, Mt. Clemens. Internment in Resurrection Cemetery.

www.modetzfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 13, 2019
