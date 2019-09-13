|
|
Mario DiLisio
- - Mario DiLisio, age 67, died September 10, 2019. Before retiring, he was the Plant Chairman at the Ford Wixom Assembly plant, UAW Local 36.
Beloved husband of Kim (nee Westbrook); loving father of Angelo (Christine), Julia, Christie and Michael; adored grandfather of Maya and Mateo; dearest son of Giuseppina "Josephine" and the late Evangelista "Angelo"; and dear brother of Rosemary (Jim) Gundel, Joanne (late John) Engel and Patricia DiLisio.
Visitation will be held September 13th from 2-9 p.m. with a 6:30 p.m. sharing time and a 7:30 p.m. Rosary at Hauss-Modetz Funeral Home, 47477 Romeo Plank, Macomb. Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. with an 10:30 a.m. instate time on September 14th at St. Peter Catholic Church, 95 Market Street, Mt. Clemens. Internment in Resurrection Cemetery.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 13, 2019