Services
Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home
13650 E. 15 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
(586) 977-7300
Resources
More Obituaries for Mario Maiuri
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mario Maiuri

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mario Maiuri Obituary
Mario Maiuri

Mario Maiuri, aged 85 passed away peacefully on November 27, 2019. Loving father of Joseph (Anna), Dino (Carrie), Mark, Donna (John) Green and the late Robert. Cherished brother of Sante (the late Maddalena), Marisa (the late Mario) Fortuna, Rocco, Teresa Agostini and the late Filomena Militello. Son of the late Giuseppe and Antonia (Maceroni) Maiuri. Also survived by former spouse Concetta Maiuri. Grandfather of David (Megan), Matthew (Stefanie), Michelle, Mario, Michael, Rachel and John Jr. Great grandfather of Cameron, Brooklyn and Dominic. Survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation Monday, December 2nd from 2-9pm with a 7pm Rosary at Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home, 13650 E. 15 Mile Rd., Sterling Heights. Instate Tuesday 9:15am until time of Mass 10am at St. Isidore Catholic Church, 18201 23 Mile Rd., Macomb. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. Share a memory at www.bcfhsterlingheights.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mario's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -