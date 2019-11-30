|
Mario Maiuri
Mario Maiuri, aged 85 passed away peacefully on November 27, 2019. Loving father of Joseph (Anna), Dino (Carrie), Mark, Donna (John) Green and the late Robert. Cherished brother of Sante (the late Maddalena), Marisa (the late Mario) Fortuna, Rocco, Teresa Agostini and the late Filomena Militello. Son of the late Giuseppe and Antonia (Maceroni) Maiuri. Also survived by former spouse Concetta Maiuri. Grandfather of David (Megan), Matthew (Stefanie), Michelle, Mario, Michael, Rachel and John Jr. Great grandfather of Cameron, Brooklyn and Dominic. Survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation Monday, December 2nd from 2-9pm with a 7pm Rosary at Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home, 13650 E. 15 Mile Rd., Sterling Heights. Instate Tuesday 9:15am until time of Mass 10am at St. Isidore Catholic Church, 18201 23 Mile Rd., Macomb. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. Share a memory at www.bcfhsterlingheights.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019