Services
Potere-Modetz Funeral Home
339 Walnut Boulevard
Rochester, MI 48307
(248) 651-8137
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Potere-Modetz Funeral Home
339 Walnut Boulevard
Rochester, MI 48307
Service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
7:00 PM
Potere-Modetz Funeral Home
339 Walnut Boulevard
Rochester, MI 48307
Lying in State
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:30 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Isadore Catholic Church
18201 23 Mile Road
Macomb, MI
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Isadore Catholic Church
18201 23 Mile Road
Macomb, MI
Mario Monacelli Obituary
Monacelli, Mario age 76 of Macomb, passed away March 3, 2020. Loving husband of Joanne. Fabulous father of Adam and Holly (Matthew Roberts). Adored grandfather of Alexandra, Anthony and Camillo. Brother of Teresina (the late Bruno) DiGirolamo, the late Camillo (Fernanda) Monacelli and the late Luigi (the late Maria) Monacelli. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass, Friday, March 6, 2020, 12:00 noon with an instate time of 11:30 am at St. Isadore Catholic Church, 18201 23 Mile Road, Macomb. The family will receive friends Thursday, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm with a scripture service at 7:00 pm at the Potere-Modetz Funeral Home, 339 Walnut Blvd, Rochester. Inurnment Great Lakes National Cemetery. Memorials in Mario's name may be made to the Christopher Reeve Foundation. Online guest book www.modetzfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020
