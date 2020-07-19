Mario Vaiasicca
Shelby Township - VAIASICCA, MARIO Age 93 July 14, 2020. Beloved husband of Carmela (nee BELLISTRI) for 68 years. Loving father of Guy(Cindy)Vaiasicca, Sarah(Dan)Pirrallo, Lydia(Robert)Stovall & the late Joseph Vaiasicca. Proud grandfather of Guy Vaiasicca, Stacey(Hannah)Awwad, LCDR Jason(Brittani)Pirrallo & Samantha(Cody)Baker. Great grandfather of Ella, Adin, Gia, Sabastian & Sonny. Dearest brother of Carmela "Lilla"(Giuseppe)Tringali, Dominic "Ottavio"(Joan)Vaiasicca & was predeceased by siblings Alberto, Renzo, Giuseppe, Salvatore & Giovanna D'Agusta. Mario was proud to serve two years in the Italian Navy, he was also a member and past president of the San Domenico Club, but his greatest joy in life, besides his wife and children, was becoming a U.S. Citizen. All Services are private. Donations are welcome in Mario's honor to the Alzheimer's Association
