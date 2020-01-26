|
Mario Viscosi
North Port, FL - Mario Viscosi, 82, of North Port, FL, passed away on January 20th, from complications of a prolonged battle with respiratory disease.
Mario was born on August 20th, 1937 to Charles and Jessie Viscosi in Detroit, MI. He attended St. Agnes High School before beginning a successful 39 year career at the Detroit News in 1957. He married in 1959 and made a home with his wife and children in Westland, MI.
A dedicated employee and Union man at the Detroit News, Mario received his start as a Jumper and Circulation Driver, before becoming District Manager where he was recipient of many awards for advancing circulation of the paper.
Mario loved baseball, played second base in high school and as an adult; and coached little league at St. Mel's Catholic Church. He was a big fan to the Detroit Tigers ball club and continued his support of the team after retiring to Florida in 1997.
He is survived by his three children, daughter Cynthia Porter, son Dino Viscosi, and son Mario Viscosi; along with first wife Marilyn, numerous nieces, nephews and grandchildren. He will be remembered as a hard working newsman and caring Father.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 26 to Feb. 2, 2020