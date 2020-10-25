Marion Agnes Thuma



Marion Agnes (Chihan) Thuma passed away peacefully on October 6, 2020 at the age of 89. She was born in Detroit, Michigan on August 23, 1931 to John and Lillian Chihan.



Marion attended St. Alphonsus Elementary and St. Alphonsus High School. She graduated from Mount St. Joseph College in Cincinnati, Ohio in 1954 with a Bachelor's degree in Dietary Science. Marion also received a Master's degree in nutrition from the University of Rochester in Ithaca NY. She then worked briefly at the Mayo Clinic in the 1960s.



Marion married her beloved husband, Eric Thuma in 1966. They eventually settled in Imlay City, Michigan where they raised two sons, Christopher and Eric, Jr (Ric).



Marion was an avid fan of Notre Dame football, seldom missing a game on television. She also was a huge fan of college basketball, and she closely followed Michigan State University's team.



Marion is proceeded in death by her parents, John and Lillian, her brother, John, and her Husband, Eric. She is survived by her sisters, Beth, Cathie, and Joan, sister-in-law, Ann, her sons, Chris and Ric, and her grandchildren Megan, Tommy, and Aidan.



Cremation rights have been accorded and a private family gathering will take place at a later date.



Marion loved animals - particularly horses and dogs. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the Michigan Humane Society.









