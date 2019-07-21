|
Marion B. Licata
Dearborn - Beloved wife of the late Anthony C. Licata. Dearest beloved mother of Susan (Edward) Licata Haroutunian, loving grandmother of Krista Licata Haroutunian, cherished sister of the late Irving (the late Ethel) Bush and the late Richard (the late Nancy) Bush, dear Aunt to Bonnie (Wayne) Parsons, Jennifer Ross, Jeremy Bush, Jack (Gayle) Licata, Ray (Cheryl) Licata, Marilyn (Wayne) Coulstan, the late Richard (Linda) Bush, Linda (Roy) Parsons, Jim (Michelle) Sober and many cherished grandnieces and nephews, relatives and friends. Visiting July 21, 2019, Sunday from 5pm to 8pm in Wessels and Wilk Funeral Home, 23690 Woodward Ave. (Corner of 9½ Mile Rd - South of I-696) Pleasant Ridge, MI. Funeral Monday 11:00am in the funeral home. Interment Acacia Park Cemetery. The family suggests memorials be sent to either Armenian Genocide Educational Committee, or the Daughters of American Revolution (see Javizian website for addresses). To view her full obituary and share a loving remembrance see www.sjavizian.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 21, 2019