Marion Concetta Fabrizio
Marion Concetta Fabrizio

- - Our beloved mother, Marion Concetta Fabrizio, passed away peacefully on Palm Sunday, April 5, 2020, in Okemos, Michigan. She was born in Detroit to Luigi and Paolina Ciotti, the youngest of five children (Sara, Minnie, Mary, Jack and Marion). After high school, she worked as executive secretary to the Dean of the College of Nursing at (then) Wayne University. After World II, she married Victor (Josie) Fabrizio, and they had three children: Philip, Paulette and Patricia. Her roles and skills were many: Cook, homemaker, bookkeeper, typist, gardener, crafter, to name but a few. She loved many games - pinochle, euchre, steal, Yahtzee and bowling - but what she really loved was the socializing that accompanied these. Years of birthday parties, holiday parties, card parties and simple get togethers were the joy of her life. She loved family camping vacations. Trips to Italy established family bonds that remain to this day. Marion is survived by son Philip Fabrizio (Julie), son-in-law Jack Alongi, daughter Patricia Tarini (Larry), grandchildren CJ Hadding (Jamie), Becky St. Amour, and Mary Alongi, great-grandchildren Brendan, Blake and Mirabelle, sister-in-law Nida Fabrizio and many nieces and nephews (and their children and grandchildren). She was predeceased by her loving husband of 68 years, Victor, her beloved daughter Paulette Alongi, and her brother and sisters. Due to the pandemic, no funeral was held. Please consider a donation to the charitable organization of your choice. A.J. Desmond & Sons, 248-362-2500.

View obituary and sign tribute wall at

AJDesmond.com




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Sep. 10 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
A.J. Desmond & Sons
2600 Crooks Road
Troy, MI 48084
(248) 362-2500
