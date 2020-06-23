Marion Ella Greene
Marion Ella Greene

Traverse City - Marion Greene, 94, passed away on June 13, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Bill for 61 years. Marion earned a Bachelor of Music degree from MSU. A talented musician, Marion played saxophone at MSU and in bands in the Detroit area. She was a school music teacher, a choir director at Orchard Methodist in Farmington Hills, and the director of a Sweet Adelines chorus. Her loss is profoundly felt by daughter Jan Brachel of Tucson, AZ, and granddaughters Jamie, Jaclyn and Joni; and daughter Sue (Kurt) Schumacher, of Kewadin, and grandsons Kyle (Kate) and Jay. Great-grandchildren Jayden, AJ and Jackson survive, as well as many nieces and nephews, including beloved nephew, Don Teeple. Marion was preceded in death by daughter Nancy, son-in-law Jack, sister Ruth, brothers Don and Harry, and husband Bill. A family memorial will be held at a later date. Please share her entire obituary and tribute page at www.Reynolds-Jonkhoff.com




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 23 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
