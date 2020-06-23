Marion Ella Greene
Traverse City - Marion Greene, 94, passed away on June 13, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Bill for 61 years. Marion earned a Bachelor of Music degree from MSU. A talented musician, Marion played saxophone at MSU and in bands in the Detroit area. She was a school music teacher, a choir director at Orchard Methodist in Farmington Hills, and the director of a Sweet Adelines chorus. Her loss is profoundly felt by daughter Jan Brachel of Tucson, AZ, and granddaughters Jamie, Jaclyn and Joni; and daughter Sue (Kurt) Schumacher, of Kewadin, and grandsons Kyle (Kate) and Jay. Great-grandchildren Jayden, AJ and Jackson survive, as well as many nieces and nephews, including beloved nephew, Don Teeple. Marion was preceded in death by daughter Nancy, son-in-law Jack, sister Ruth, brothers Don and Harry, and husband Bill. A family memorial will be held at a later date. Please share her entire obituary and tribute page at www.Reynolds-Jonkhoff.com
Traverse City - Marion Greene, 94, passed away on June 13, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Bill for 61 years. Marion earned a Bachelor of Music degree from MSU. A talented musician, Marion played saxophone at MSU and in bands in the Detroit area. She was a school music teacher, a choir director at Orchard Methodist in Farmington Hills, and the director of a Sweet Adelines chorus. Her loss is profoundly felt by daughter Jan Brachel of Tucson, AZ, and granddaughters Jamie, Jaclyn and Joni; and daughter Sue (Kurt) Schumacher, of Kewadin, and grandsons Kyle (Kate) and Jay. Great-grandchildren Jayden, AJ and Jackson survive, as well as many nieces and nephews, including beloved nephew, Don Teeple. Marion was preceded in death by daughter Nancy, son-in-law Jack, sister Ruth, brothers Don and Harry, and husband Bill. A family memorial will be held at a later date. Please share her entire obituary and tribute page at www.Reynolds-Jonkhoff.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 23 to Jun. 28, 2020.