Marion Freedman
West Bloomfield - Marion Freedman, 77, of West Bloomfield, Michigan, died on 12 September 2020. Beloved wife of 56 years of Dr. Michael Freedman. Cherished mother of Jeffrey Freedman (Karen Silagi), Dr. Laura Freedman (Jeffrey Shanbom), and Steven Freedman (Helen Sideris). Loving grandmother of Benjamin Freedman, Ethan Freedman, Aidan Freedman, Brady Freedman, Scott Shanbom, Zachary Shanbom, and Matthew Shanbom. Dear sister of Murray (Myra Eder) Helfer. Devoted daughter of the late Sylvia and the late James Helfer. Daughter-in-law of the late Lou and the late Esther Freedman. Loving and adored canines Daisy, Dandie, Dahlie, Dolly, Princess, Dixie, and Roxie. Funeral Services will be held Monday 11:00 A.M. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com
.