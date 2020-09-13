1/1
Marion Freedman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marion's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marion Freedman

West Bloomfield - Marion Freedman, 77, of West Bloomfield, Michigan, died on 12 September 2020. Beloved wife of 56 years of Dr. Michael Freedman. Cherished mother of Jeffrey Freedman (Karen Silagi), Dr. Laura Freedman (Jeffrey Shanbom), and Steven Freedman (Helen Sideris). Loving grandmother of Benjamin Freedman, Ethan Freedman, Aidan Freedman, Brady Freedman, Scott Shanbom, Zachary Shanbom, and Matthew Shanbom. Dear sister of Murray (Myra Eder) Helfer. Devoted daughter of the late Sylvia and the late James Helfer. Daughter-in-law of the late Lou and the late Esther Freedman. Loving and adored canines Daisy, Dandie, Dahlie, Dolly, Princess, Dixie, and Roxie. Funeral Services will be held Monday 11:00 A.M. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Sep. 13 to Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Funeral service
11:00 AM
The Ira Kaufman Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The Ira Kaufman Chapel
18325 W. Nine Mile Road
Southfield, MI 48075
248-569-0020
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved