Marion Gordon
Marion Rose Gordon passed away October 16, 2020 age 92. Beloved wife of the late Andrew. Loving mother of Catherine (Richard) Evans, Russell (Kathleen) Gordon and Karen Tompos. Dear grandmother and great-grandmother. Loving sister of the late Vernon Bosworth. Visitation will be Wednesday, October 23, 2020 at the Dearborn Chapel of Howe-Peterson Funeral Home, from 2-8pm. An 11am service will take place Thursday, October 24, 2020 at the funeral home. Gathering will begin at 10am. www.howepeterson.com