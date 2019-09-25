Services
The Martenson Funeral Home - Allen Park
10915 Allen Rd
Allen Park, MI 48101
(313) 386-6600
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
The Martenson Funeral Home - Allen Park
10915 Allen Rd
Allen Park, MI 48101
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
The Martenson Funeral Home - Allen Park
10915 Allen Rd
Allen Park, MI 48101
View Map
Lying in State
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church
9000 Laurence
Allen Park, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church
9000 Laurence
Allen Park, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marion Kelleman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marion Kamalay Kelleman


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marion Kamalay Kelleman Obituary
Marion Kamalay Kelleman

Allen Park - Kelleman, Marion Kamalay, age 92, was born November 3, 1926 and died September 23, 2019, in Allen Park. Dear wife of John Kelleman and the late Simon Kamalay. Beloved mother of Susan (Doug) Pretty, Billy (Vicki) Kamalay, Kim (John Bilancetti) Kamalay, Brian Kamalay, Jan (Rick) Kutchuk, and Simon (Macie McCall) Kamalay. Stepmother of Brenda (the late Mike) Skamiera, John Kelleman, and Robert (Michele) Kelleman. Much loved Nana of Amy, Lisa, Eddie, Todd, Mychal, Megan, Dylan and Zachary. Great grandma of Justin, Ella, Lydia, Quinn, and Lyla, and great great grandma of Zander. Sister of the late George (Ruth) Knight and the late Bill Knight. Marion also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, and special friends. She owned the family business, Simons, in Allen Park from 1984 - 2005, where she was fondly known to all as "Mother Marion". Visitation, Wednesday, 2-9 pm and a family "Life Celebration" and time of sharing, led by Rev. Marti Boynton-Tamaroglio, at 7:00 pm, at the Allen Park Chapel of The Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 10915 Allen Rd. Marion will lie in state Thursday at 9:30 am and a Mass of Resurrection will take place at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, 9000 Laurence, Allen Park, MI at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Marion's name to the Michigan Parkinson Foundation, 30400 Telegraph Rd., Suite 150 Bingham Farms, MI 48025. Visit Marion's tribute at

www.martenson.com.

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marion's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Martenson Funeral Home - Allen Park
Download Now