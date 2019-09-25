|
Marion Kamalay Kelleman
Allen Park - Kelleman, Marion Kamalay, age 92, was born November 3, 1926 and died September 23, 2019, in Allen Park. Dear wife of John Kelleman and the late Simon Kamalay. Beloved mother of Susan (Doug) Pretty, Billy (Vicki) Kamalay, Kim (John Bilancetti) Kamalay, Brian Kamalay, Jan (Rick) Kutchuk, and Simon (Macie McCall) Kamalay. Stepmother of Brenda (the late Mike) Skamiera, John Kelleman, and Robert (Michele) Kelleman. Much loved Nana of Amy, Lisa, Eddie, Todd, Mychal, Megan, Dylan and Zachary. Great grandma of Justin, Ella, Lydia, Quinn, and Lyla, and great great grandma of Zander. Sister of the late George (Ruth) Knight and the late Bill Knight. Marion also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, and special friends. She owned the family business, Simons, in Allen Park from 1984 - 2005, where she was fondly known to all as "Mother Marion". Visitation, Wednesday, 2-9 pm and a family "Life Celebration" and time of sharing, led by Rev. Marti Boynton-Tamaroglio, at 7:00 pm, at the Allen Park Chapel of The Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 10915 Allen Rd. Marion will lie in state Thursday at 9:30 am and a Mass of Resurrection will take place at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, 9000 Laurence, Allen Park, MI at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Marion's name to the Michigan Parkinson Foundation, 30400 Telegraph Rd., Suite 150 Bingham Farms, MI 48025. Visit Marion's tribute at
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 25, 2019