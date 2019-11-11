|
Marion Light
Warren - Marion Light, age 80, November 10, 2019. Beloved wife of Joe Mueller. Loving mother of Jeffrey (Marlene) Evanoff and Jerry Evanoff. Cherished grandmother of Michelle Evanoff. Great-grandmother of Pierce Evanoff. Sibling of four brothers and one sister. Visitation Thursday from 10:00 am until the start of the funeral service 2:00 pm at the A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 32000 Schoenherr Road at Masonic, Warren. www.ahpeters.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019