Marion Louise AllanMarion Louise Allan, age 90, of Northville, Michigan passed away Saturday June 6, 2020 peacefully at home due to natural causes. Beloved wife of the late James C. Allan, mother of Patricia Debolski and Sandra Raptis, grandmother to James Debolski, Jason Debolski and Erica Johnson; eleven great grandchildren; two step great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.Marion was born in Detroit, Michigan to Louis and Alexandra Marko on May 12, 1930. She loved life and her family.