Marion Mae Miller
Marion Mae Miller

A Northville resident for many years died peacefully on November 5, 2020 surrounded by her family in her home at Independence Village in Plymouth. She was proceeded in death by her loving husband David (Bob) Miller. Loving mother of Dave (Linda), Don (Debi), Ron (Karen) and Kim (Kerry) Ryan. Dear grandmother to David, Jeff, Shanna, Heather, Michael, Kelly, Jimmy and Robbie. Great Grandma to Breona, Jace, Ryan, Colton and Sunny.

A private (family only) service will take place on Thursday November 12, 2020. Her final resting place will be at Parkview Memorial Cemetery in Livonia, Michigan.

Donations can be made in her memory to the National Kidney Foundation.




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
