Harry J Will Funeral Homes
37000 W Six Mile Road
Livonia, MI 48152
(734) 591-3700
Marion S. Dagg

Marion S. Dagg Obituary
Marion S. Dagg

Livonia - Marion S. Dagg, 91, of Livonia (formerly of Dearborn), passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019. Mrs. Dagg is survived by her daughter, Linda (Don) Sharpe, son, Ken, sister, Mrs. Dorothy Loudon, four grandsons, and two great-grandsons. Marion was preceded in death by her husband, Harvey J. (1995), son, Bob, and brother, Byron Parker.

Family and friends may join together for the Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m. at St. Timothy Presbyterian Church, 16700 Newburgh, Livonia, Michigan.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Timothy Church or Greenmead Historical Park. Please share a memory of Mrs. Dagg with her family at www.harryjwillfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 21, 2019
