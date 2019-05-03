|
Marion Smitley
- - Marion Lee Smitley ("Richard" on birth certificate) was born to Ray P. and Edyth M. (Denis) Smitley on August 26, 1916 in Fort Wayne, IN. He married, Eileen Anita South on June 11, 1938, and upon graduation from Purdue University, he was employed as an engineer with Holley Carburetor Company and moved to the Detroit area in 1941. Children, Richard (1943), Lynn (1945), Anne (1947), and Alan (1951) grew up in Huntington Woods and Marion and Eileen later moved to Beverly Hills, MI. Marion retired in 1983 after 42 years with the same company and with over 30 patents. Six years after Eileen's death in 2004, Marion moved to Fox Run Retirement Community, living independently until after his 102nd birthday. Visitation Friday, May 3rd 3-8pm at Thayer-Rock Funeral Home 33603 Grand River Ave. Downtown Farmington. Funeral Service Saturday, May 4th 2:00 pm (in state 1:30) at Nardin Park 29887 W. Eleven Mile Rd. Farmington Hills. www.thayer-rock.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 3, 2019