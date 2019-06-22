Services
Wasik Funeral Home, Inc.
49150 Schoenherr Road
Shelby Township, MI 48315
586-532-8600
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wasik Funeral Home, Inc.
49150 Schoenherr Road
Shelby Township, MI 48315
View Map
Service
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
7:00 PM
Wasik Funeral Home, Inc.
49150 Schoenherr Road
Shelby Township, MI 48315
View Map
Lying in State
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Isidore Catholic Church,
18201 Romeo Plank Rd. (Corner of 23 Mile Rd.)
Macomb Twp., MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Isidore Catholic Church
18201 Romeo Plank Rd. (Corner of 23 Mile Rd.)
Macomb Twp., MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marion Bruck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marion T. Bruck

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marion T. Bruck Obituary
Marion T. Bruck

Macomb Township - passed away on June 20, 2019, age of 90. Beloved wife of almost 66 loving years to Raymond Bruck. Loving and devoted mother of Paul, Karen (John) McCune, Gary (Stephanie), Daniel (Jacqueline) and Lynn (Timothy) Jefferson. Loving and proud grandmother of 9 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Visitation Sunday from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with a 7:00 p.m. scripture service at the Wasik Funeral Home, Inc., 49150 Schoenherr Rd. (N. of 22 Mile Rd.) Shelby Township. Instate at the church on Monday at 9:30 a.m. until a 10:00 a.m. Funeral Mass at St. Isidore Catholic Church, 18201 Romeo Plank Rd. (Corner of 23 Mile Rd.) Macomb Twp. Interment at Sacred Heart Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.wasikfuneralhome.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wasik Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now