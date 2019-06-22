|
Marion T. Bruck
Macomb Township - passed away on June 20, 2019, age of 90. Beloved wife of almost 66 loving years to Raymond Bruck. Loving and devoted mother of Paul, Karen (John) McCune, Gary (Stephanie), Daniel (Jacqueline) and Lynn (Timothy) Jefferson. Loving and proud grandmother of 9 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Visitation Sunday from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with a 7:00 p.m. scripture service at the Wasik Funeral Home, Inc., 49150 Schoenherr Rd. (N. of 22 Mile Rd.) Shelby Township. Instate at the church on Monday at 9:30 a.m. until a 10:00 a.m. Funeral Mass at St. Isidore Catholic Church, 18201 Romeo Plank Rd. (Corner of 23 Mile Rd.) Macomb Twp. Interment at Sacred Heart Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.wasikfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 22, 2019