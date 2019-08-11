Services
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
- - August 10, age 82. Loving wife of the late Ted Thayer. Mother of Jackie Lovejoy (Joe), Laura Andrews (John) and Greg Thayer. Sister of Lynn Riley (Bev) and the late Chaunette Smith. Also survived by nephew Adam Smith, grandson Gavin Thayer, cousins; Kathleen Bogus, Roy Smith (Bridget), Allan Smith, Chaunette Bone (Jason) and the late David Riley. Family will receive friends Monday 1-8 p.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward (btwn 13-14 Mile), 248-549-0500. A Funeral Service will be held Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the same location.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 11, 2019
