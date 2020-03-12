Services
Marion "Mickey" Watts

Marion "Mickey" Watts Obituary
Marion "Mickey" Watts

- - Mickey Watts (nee Barton) age 99, passed away on March 8, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years Joseph "Bud" Watts, her daughter Gayle Watts, and her granddaughter Andrea Watts Sparling. She is survived by her children Linda Critchfield (Robert), Timothy Watts (Edith), Susan Sherrod (Ronald), Mary Underwood (Kenneth), Cynthia Woomer (Andrew), Michael Watts (Michelle), along with many grandchildren and great grandchildren. A private family service is planned. Those wishing to make an expression of sympathy are asked to consider a donation to Lourdes Senior Community in Waterford, Michigan. A.J. Desmond & Sons, (248) 549-0500.

View obituary and share memories at

AJDesmond.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020
