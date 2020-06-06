Marion Wyatt
Marion Wyatt

Age 101, May 28, 2020.

Longtime resident of Birmingham. Past president of the Village Club and U of M Alumni Club of Birmingham. Beloved wife of the late Robert Wyatt. Loving mother of Patricia and Richard. Proud grandmother of Jeremy, Akeela, Marina, and Annik. Great-grandmother of Savion, Thibault, Zaiden, Gabriel, Baptiste, Soleil, and Valentin. Memorials appreciated to Detroit Symphony Orchestra and Detroit Institute of Arts.






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
