Marjorie Edith Cunningham
Marjorie Edith Cunningham, age 83, passed away on February 6, 2020. She was born in Detroit and lived there her whole life..
She loved opera, dance and stray cats. She is survived by her husband (and best friend) Tom, her sister Katherine, her daughters Lorna and Lynn, and by three grandchildren: James, Jessica, and Kai; and by four great grandchildren: Xavier, Mara, Aryanna, and Amelia. She will be sorely missed.
There are no funeral arrangements. In accordance with her wishes, her body has been donated to the anatomy section of the Wayne State University medical school.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020