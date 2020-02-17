Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Cunningham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie Edith Cunningham

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marjorie Edith Cunningham Obituary
Marjorie Edith Cunningham

Marjorie Edith Cunningham, age 83, passed away on February 6, 2020. She was born in Detroit and lived there her whole life..

She loved opera, dance and stray cats. She is survived by her husband (and best friend) Tom, her sister Katherine, her daughters Lorna and Lynn, and by three grandchildren: James, Jessica, and Kai; and by four great grandchildren: Xavier, Mara, Aryanna, and Amelia. She will be sorely missed.

There are no funeral arrangements. In accordance with her wishes, her body has been donated to the anatomy section of the Wayne State University medical school.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marjorie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -