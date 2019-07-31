|
Marjorie J. Dewitte
Algonac - Marjorie J. Dewitte, age 82 of Algonac passed away July 28, 2019. Beloved wife of Marcel. Dear mother of Jeffrey (Carol) and Michael (Kelly). Loving grandmother of Chelsea (Zackary) Smigiel, Jeffrey and Samantha and great-grandmother of Mackenzie Smigiel. Dear sister of Richard (Dorothy) Ceuninck. Predeceased by two grandchildren Ashley and Abbey. Visitation 2:30 - 8:00 p.m. Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Gendernalik Funeral Home, 35259 23 Mile, New Baltimore. Funeral Service at 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 2, 2019 in the funeral home.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 31, 2019