1/1
Marjorie L. Wilner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marjorie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marjorie L. Wilner

Marjorie L. Wilner of Beverly Hills and Harbor Springs passed away peacefully on October 11, 2020 at the age of 93. Margie was a kind and gentle soul, devoted to her family and friends. She was proud to be a member of the Nurse Cadet Corps and happiest when spending time in Harbor Springs with family and friends. Beloved wife of the late Freeman Wilner, M.D. for 54 years. Cherished mother of Jeffrey (Terry), Robert (Judy), Paul (Grace), and Laura (Andrew) Craig. Proud grandmother of Julie (Ben), Jennifer (Eric), Lindsey (Jacob), Brooke, James (Stephanie), and Christopher. Dearest great-grandmother of Link, Lex, Lock, Miles, and Charlotte. A private service will be held in Harbor Springs, MI. Memorial tributes to the Freeman Wilner Foundation, 3601 W. 13 Mile Rd., Rose Cancer Center, Suite 103, Royal Oak, MI 48073. A.J. Desmond & Sons, (248) 549-0500.

View obituary and sign tribute wall at

AJDesmond.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 12 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
(248) 549-0500
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved