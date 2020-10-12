Marjorie L. WilnerMarjorie L. Wilner of Beverly Hills and Harbor Springs passed away peacefully on October 11, 2020 at the age of 93. Margie was a kind and gentle soul, devoted to her family and friends. She was proud to be a member of the Nurse Cadet Corps and happiest when spending time in Harbor Springs with family and friends. Beloved wife of the late Freeman Wilner, M.D. for 54 years. Cherished mother of Jeffrey (Terry), Robert (Judy), Paul (Grace), and Laura (Andrew) Craig. Proud grandmother of Julie (Ben), Jennifer (Eric), Lindsey (Jacob), Brooke, James (Stephanie), and Christopher. Dearest great-grandmother of Link, Lex, Lock, Miles, and Charlotte. A private service will be held in Harbor Springs, MI. Memorial tributes to the Freeman Wilner Foundation, 3601 W. 13 Mile Rd., Rose Cancer Center, Suite 103, Royal Oak, MI 48073. A.J. Desmond & Sons, (248) 549-0500.View obituary and sign tribute wall at