Marjorie Macey DiBenedetto
Livonia - DiBenedetto, Marjorie Macey of Livonia. Age 84, passed away April 6, 2020.
Beloved wife of the late Anthony DiBenedetto. Loving mother of Kathleen (Jack) Ryan, Linda (Tim) Basel and Paul (Pam) DiBenedetto. Grandmother of Amy, Rebecca, Nicholas and Emma. Great grandmother of Abigail & Gabriella.
A private service will be held. Memorial contributions can be directed to the .
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2020