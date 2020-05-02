|
Marjorie Maye Swanson
Marjorie Maye Swanson, loving wife, mother, sister, friend, teacher and faithful servant of the Lord, died April 30, 2020. Born in Grand Rapids, Michigan on March 29, 1923 to Byron and Mildred Green, she was the eldest of three. Her sister, Myrtle, and brother Thomas preceded her in death. Marjorie grew up in Grand Rapids and moved with her family to Detroit in the 1930s. She attended Wheaton College in Illinois and graduated from Wayne State University with a degree in education. She married Walter Robert Swanson (deceased) in 1948 and they settled in Dearborn where they raised their five surviving children. Judy (Greg), Tim (Mary), Glen, Janet (Tom) and Mark (Arlene). She taught hundreds of first graders how to read as a first grade teacher in Taylor, Michigan. She was active in the community as a member of AAUW, Dearborn Musicale and served as a docent at the Fairlane Estate. As a long-time member of the Dearborn Covenant Church and Highland Baptist Church she taught Sunday School and worked in the media center. In her retirement she played piano for After School Bible Club, tutored reading at Youth for Christ in Detroit and continued to play piano at church and social events at Henry Ford Village where she lived for over 12 years enjoying wonderful friends, old and new, especially William Turck and family. She leaves behind grandchildren Daniel, Kristin, Stephen, Jonathon, Kylie, Logan, Timothy, Thomas, John, Eric, Annalee, Maye and Ava and great grandchildren Charlotte, Nicholas, Samuel, Drew, Georgiana, Tyler, Adam, Olivia, Luke and Sloan. Interment will be at Parkview Cemetery, Livonia, MI. A memorial service will be held at a future date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army. www.howepeterson.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 2 to May 3, 2020