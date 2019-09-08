Resources
1926 - 2019
Detroit - 9/15/26 - 8/29/19

Marjorie passed away on 8/29/19 at age 92, and was preceded in death by her husband John, and mother Lou Rankin. A longtime resident of the Detroit area, Marjorie retired as Assistant Vice President of Alexander and Alexander Insurance Agency.

She will be greatly missed by her Nephew Jim Fish, Goddaughter Amy Gruhler Toenes (Chad), Alexa Rickert as well as other extended family and friends.

A private service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Detroit, MI on 9/14/19. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Angela Hospice or Leader Dogs for the Blind.



