Marjorie T. Williams
Ferndale - September 28, 1943 - January 20, 2020
Marjorie Therese Williams "Margie", age 76 of Ferndale , passed away on Monday January 20, 2020 at Royal Oak Beaumont Hospital.
Beloved mother of Daniel (Leanne Thode) Suttkus, Tate Williams, Sarah Keywell, and Michael (Elektra Petrucci) Williams. Loving grandmother of Jacob Brown, Michael Williams, Emily (Thomas) Kwaske, Olivia Keywell, Amanda Williams, and Maximus Keywell. One great granddaughter; Maddison. Dearest sister of Elizabeth Gronski, Kathleen (the late Dr. Andrew) Nersesian, Janice (John) Reiter, Thomas (Jackie) McNicholas, Frank (Ginny) McNicholas, Rosemary (Jerry) Filar, Mary (Thomas) Boudrie. Also survived by her sister-in-law: Mary Jane Harbath and many nieces and nephews.
Proceeded in death by her parents: Robert and Louise McNicholas, one brother; Robert McNicholas.
Visitation will be on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home from 1:00-8:00 PM. A rosary service will take place on Sunday at 4:00 PM. Margie will lie in state at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Monroe, MI on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 9:00 AM with the funeral Mass at 10:00 AM. A luncheon will follow immediately at St. Mary's Church Hall. Entombment will take place at Michigan Memorial Park in Flat Rock at 2:00 PM for committal prayers.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020