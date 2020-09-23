Marjorie Wilk



Grand Rapids - Marjorie Elsie Wilk, age 94, of Grand Rapids, Michigan, formerly of Howard City and New Boston joined her husband in heaven on September 20, 2020. She passed away suddenly at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Grand Rapids, MI. Born July 4, 1926 in Dearborn, Michigan to Herbert and Ethel (Schnackenberg) Schmidt.



A memorial service for Marge will take place on Saturday at 4 PM at Bethel Lutheran Church in Howard City with Pastor Richard Townes, Jr. officiating. The family will greet friends at the church at 3 PM until time of service at 4 PM. Internment will be at Michigan Memorial Cemetery in Flat Rock, Michigan with a grave side service on Sunday at 1 PM. In lieu of flowers memorials to Bethel Lutheran Church or Lutheran Women's Missionary League. For full obit visit Heckman Funeral Home Inc. See fill obit at Heckman funeral home Inc.









