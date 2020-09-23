1/1
Marjorie Wilk
1926 - 2020
Marjorie Wilk

Grand Rapids - Marjorie Elsie Wilk, age 94, of Grand Rapids, Michigan, formerly of Howard City and New Boston joined her husband in heaven on September 20, 2020. She passed away suddenly at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Grand Rapids, MI. Born July 4, 1926 in Dearborn, Michigan to Herbert and Ethel (Schnackenberg) Schmidt.

A memorial service for Marge will take place on Saturday at 4 PM at Bethel Lutheran Church in Howard City with Pastor Richard Townes, Jr. officiating. The family will greet friends at the church at 3 PM until time of service at 4 PM. Internment will be at Michigan Memorial Cemetery in Flat Rock, Michigan with a grave side service on Sunday at 1 PM. In lieu of flowers memorials to Bethel Lutheran Church or Lutheran Women's Missionary League. For full obit visit Heckman Funeral Home Inc. See fill obit at Heckman funeral home Inc.




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Visitation
03:00 - 04:00 PM
Bethel Lutheran Church
SEP
26
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Bethel Lutheran Church
SEP
27
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Michigan Memorial Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Heckman Funeral Home, Inc.
225 Edgerton Street
Howard City, MI 49329
231-937-4315
September 23, 2020
A delightful woman whom I enjoyed visiting and ministering to. She always had a smile with the love of Christ shining through her. She will be missed by her Bethel family. Soli Deo Gloria.
Richard Townes
