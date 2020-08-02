1/1
Mark A. Cavazos
Mark A. Cavazos

Warren - MAY 09, 1966 - JULY 29, 2020

Mark A. Cavazos, age 54, of Warren, died on Wednesday July 29, 2020. Beloved husband and very best friend of Lorrie. Loving father of James (Samantha) Cavazos and Jennifer Cavazos (Jacob Woods). Very proud Papa of Aiden Lockhart and Eric Woods. Dearest son of Armando and Kathy Cavazos. Dear brother of John (Tracey) Cavazos and Anne (Marty) Williamson. Survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and his dog Ranger. Memorial visitation will be Thursday, August 6, 2020 beginning at 9:30 followed by Mass at 10:00 at The National Shrine of the Little Flower Basilica Catholic Church, 2100 Twelve Mile Road, Royal Oak MI.

Family suggests memorial contributions may be made to Detroit Dog Rescue https://detroitdogrescue.com/ or to Michigan Humane Society https://www.michiganhumane.org/

Arrangements have been entrusted to Spaulding & Curtin Funeral Home.

SERVICE:

Memorial visitation will be Thursday August 6 beginning at 9:30 am followed by mass at 10:00 at The National Shrine of the Little Flower Basilica Catholic Church, 2100 Twelve Mile Road, Royal Oak MI.




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2020.
