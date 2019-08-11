|
Mark C. Harris
Leesburg, FL - Mark C. Harris, 73, of Leesburg, Florida, died suddenly on July 26. Formerly of Dearborn, Michigan, Mr. Harris was a proud Ford Motor Co. employee and member of the UAW. He was also a veteran of the US Air Force. He married Josephine Peacock in 1966. She preceded him in death in 2014. Mr. Harris is survived by his siblings Christine M. Harris, Eileen S. [Forrest] Manley, Thomas M. Harris, Teresa A. [Thomas] Pizzino, Dennis J. Harris, and William T. [Kathleen] Harris; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. There will be a burial service at Great Lakes National Cemetery on August 22nd at 11:00 am.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 11, 2019