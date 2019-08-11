Services
Burial
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Great Lakes National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark C. Harris

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mark C. Harris Obituary
Mark C. Harris

Leesburg, FL - Mark C. Harris, 73, of Leesburg, Florida, died suddenly on July 26. Formerly of Dearborn, Michigan, Mr. Harris was a proud Ford Motor Co. employee and member of the UAW. He was also a veteran of the US Air Force. He married Josephine Peacock in 1966. She preceded him in death in 2014. Mr. Harris is survived by his siblings Christine M. Harris, Eileen S. [Forrest] Manley, Thomas M. Harris, Teresa A. [Thomas] Pizzino, Dennis J. Harris, and William T. [Kathleen] Harris; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. There will be a burial service at Great Lakes National Cemetery on August 22nd at 11:00 am.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mark's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.