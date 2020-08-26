Mark E. Harris
Livonia - August 25, 2020 age 68. Loving husband of Cheryl. Beloved father of Cory (Cristan), and Chris (Leticia).Devoted son of Virginia (Duane Oswald) Harris, and the late William (Shirley) Harris.Dear brother of Gordy (Luana), Scott (Peggy), Ellen (Steve) Larkins, Karen (Mike) Wimberly, Gale Wegela, and Wanda (Dave) Wozniak. Proud grandpa of Christina, Kaitlyn, Griffin, Sophia, Bradley, and Christopher. Visitation Saturday, August 29th 3-9 PM at Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, 46401 Ann Arbor Road West, (between Sheldon & Beck) Plymouth. The Funeral Service will be private.Memorials may be made to Vietnam Veterans of America, 2951 Woodward Ave., Detroit, MI. 48201.To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfh.com