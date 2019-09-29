|
Mark E. Mackie
Mackie, Mark E.. age 68, died September 23, 2019. Beloved son of the late Edward & Halina Mackie. Dearest brother of Dena (Greg) Mackie-Sherburn, Christina (Ted) Jackson, and the late Shelley Mackie who preceded her cherished brother in death just 10 days ago. He was the treasured uncle of Adam, Jordan, Evan, Amy, Robyn, and great-uncle of Jackson. A private family service will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home in Warren. Please share memories at www.Temrowski.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 29, 2019