Services
D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
30009 Hoover Road
Warren, MI 48093
586-751-0444
Resources
Mark E. Mackie

Mark E. Mackie Obituary
Mark E. Mackie

Mackie, Mark E.. age 68, died September 23, 2019. Beloved son of the late Edward & Halina Mackie. Dearest brother of Dena (Greg) Mackie-Sherburn, Christina (Ted) Jackson, and the late Shelley Mackie who preceded her cherished brother in death just 10 days ago. He was the treasured uncle of Adam, Jordan, Evan, Amy, Robyn, and great-uncle of Jackson. A private family service will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home in Warren. Please share memories at www.Temrowski.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 29, 2019
