Mark Edward DeRoche



Allen Park - September 21, 2020. Age 66. Beloved husband of Carol (nee: Spence). Loving father of Christopher and Katelyn (John) D'Aguanno. Dearest grandfather of Giuliana D'Aguanno. Loving son of the late Donald and Rheta (Hyry). He is survived by many loving family members. Mark loved spending his time with his family, especially his granddaughter Giuliana. He had a love for golf, hockey, and baseball and when he wasn't competing as a player he was giving back to the game as a coach. A memorial service will be planned at a later date.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store