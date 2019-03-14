|
|
Rev. Mark Edward Spaw
Detroit - Rev. Mark Edward Spaw died 3/8/19 at age 61. Loving son of Robert Jesse and Mildred Ann (Conrad) Spaw. Brother to Bob (Sue), Dorothy (Craig) and Kathy. Loving Uncle to 10 Nieces/Nephews & 16 gr. Nieces/Nephews. Attended Det. Public Schools. Received B.S., Wayne State & Masters of Divinity Degree - Garrett Seminary. Pastor @ Hartland UMC, Trenton UMC and Dist. Supt - Ann Arbor. Visitation: Aldersgate UM Church, 10000 Beech Daly, Redford 48239. Fri. 3/15/19, 1-8PM; Sat 3/16/19, 10-11. Service @ 11AM. Luncheon to follow.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 14, 2019