Services
Fisher Funeral Home - Redford
24501 Five Mile Rd.
Redford, MI 48239
313-535-3030
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Aldersgate UM Church
10000 Beech Daly
Redford, MI
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Aldersgate UM Church
10000 Beech Daly
Redford, MI
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Aldersgate UM Church
10000 Beech Daly
Redford, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Spaw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rev. Mark Edward Spaw


1957 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rev. Mark Edward Spaw Obituary
Rev. Mark Edward Spaw

Detroit - Rev. Mark Edward Spaw died 3/8/19 at age 61. Loving son of Robert Jesse and Mildred Ann (Conrad) Spaw. Brother to Bob (Sue), Dorothy (Craig) and Kathy. Loving Uncle to 10 Nieces/Nephews & 16 gr. Nieces/Nephews. Attended Det. Public Schools. Received B.S., Wayne State & Masters of Divinity Degree - Garrett Seminary. Pastor @ Hartland UMC, Trenton UMC and Dist. Supt - Ann Arbor. Visitation: Aldersgate UM Church, 10000 Beech Daly, Redford 48239. Fri. 3/15/19, 1-8PM; Sat 3/16/19, 10-11. Service @ 11AM. Luncheon to follow.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now