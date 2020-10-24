1/1
Mark Emerson De Spelder
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mark Emerson de Spelder

Mark Emerson de Spelder, age 59, died peacefully in Ascension St. John in Detroit, on October 18, 2020.

Mark graduated from Grosse Pointe South High School alongside many life-long friends. After graduating from high school, Mark earned his bachelor's degree in Economics from the University of Michigan.

He began his career in Investment Banking at East West Securities in Harper Woods, then moved to Houston to work for Westcap Securities. After moving back to Michigan, he worked with National City Investments, Citizens Financial Group, and Flagstar Bank.

On May 22, 1998 he married Sandra Elizabeth Verbeke. On February 25, 1999, they had a son Bradford Robert de Spelder.

Mark was predeceased by his mother, Patricia June de Spelder, his father, Robert Emerson de Spelder, and his stepson Alexander Robert Clogg. Mark is survived by his wife, Sandra Elizabeth de Spelder (nee Verbeke), son Bradford Robert de Spelder, his brothers William J. Sidenstecker (Julia Yao), Robert B. de Spelder, his sister Lisa L. Macuga (Peter) and several nieces and nephews.

Family will receive friends at A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack Ave, Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236, on Thursday, October 29th, from 3p.m. until 9p.m. Interment will be at the Pilgrim Home Cemetery II in Holland, Michigan.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
20705 Mack Avenue
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
(313) 884-5500
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved