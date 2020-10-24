Mark Emerson de Spelder



Mark Emerson de Spelder, age 59, died peacefully in Ascension St. John in Detroit, on October 18, 2020.



Mark graduated from Grosse Pointe South High School alongside many life-long friends. After graduating from high school, Mark earned his bachelor's degree in Economics from the University of Michigan.



He began his career in Investment Banking at East West Securities in Harper Woods, then moved to Houston to work for Westcap Securities. After moving back to Michigan, he worked with National City Investments, Citizens Financial Group, and Flagstar Bank.



On May 22, 1998 he married Sandra Elizabeth Verbeke. On February 25, 1999, they had a son Bradford Robert de Spelder.



Mark was predeceased by his mother, Patricia June de Spelder, his father, Robert Emerson de Spelder, and his stepson Alexander Robert Clogg. Mark is survived by his wife, Sandra Elizabeth de Spelder (nee Verbeke), son Bradford Robert de Spelder, his brothers William J. Sidenstecker (Julia Yao), Robert B. de Spelder, his sister Lisa L. Macuga (Peter) and several nieces and nephews.



Family will receive friends at A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack Ave, Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236, on Thursday, October 29th, from 3p.m. until 9p.m. Interment will be at the Pilgrim Home Cemetery II in Holland, Michigan.









