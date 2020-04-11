|
Mark Eric Strauss
May 26, 1951- April 8, 2020
Mark Eric Strauss was born in Detroit, Michigan on May 26, 1951 to Marvin and Charlotte (Eklund) Strauss. He was the oldest of four boys. After graduating from Redford Union High School in 1969, Mark attended Schoolcraft College where he attained an Associate's Degree in Automotive Mechanics. He would then find employment at the Ford Motor Company, Dearborn, Michigan where he would remain for 39 years.
He was in the process of restoring a 1968 Chevrolet Camaro. He was no stranger to working with his hands as he had a keen sense of mechanical abilities. Mark enjoyed attending car races and the activities associated with them.
He was an avid collector of construction equipment and used this collection while working on the twenty-six acres of land behind his house.
Mark was an active member of the Historical Construction Equipment Association of Bowling Green, Ohio where he would volunteer his time to assist in restoring equipment the museum used for their exhibits.
He was the first call from his friends or family when they experienced car trouble. He was always willing to fix their car troubles without question or payment for services.
Mark Eric Strauss, age 68, passed on April 8, 2020 of Pulmonary Fibrosis at ProMedica Skilled Nursing Center, Monroe, Michigan. In addition to his passing, he is preceded by his father: Marvin Strauss.
To cherish his memory, Mark leaves his mother Charlotte (Eklund) Lytikainen; siblings: Timothy (Debbie) Strauss of Troy, Michigan, Todd (Laurie) Strauss of Central Lake, Michigan, Curt Strauss of Poland and step siblings: Paul (Cheri) Lytikainen of Grand Rapids, Michigan, Rob (Jeannie) Lytikainen of Colorado and Janet (Paul) Kruska of Shepherd, Michigan; several nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews.
Private graveside services and burial will take place at Roseland Cemetery, Berkley, Michigan. A public memorial service will be planned at a future date. Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe; 2442 North Monroe Street (734) 384-5185 has been entrusted with his services.
Memorial donations may be made by mail to: Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio Street, Suite 500, Chicago, IL 60611 or call: 888-733-6741.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020