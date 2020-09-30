1/1
Mark F. Schwab
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mark F. Schwab

Schwab, Mark F. September 28, 2020 Age 60. Loving husband of Kathleen Murphy-Schwab of 18 years. Dear father of Kevin and Katie. Beloved brother of Helen Mobley, James (Debbie) Schwab, Michael (Michele) Schwab and the late Daniel Schwab. Son of Della and the late Wendall Schwab. Mark held a Master's Degree and was an analyst at Ford Motor Credit. He enjoyed many activities with his family including Boys Scouts, Girl Scouts and swimming to name a few. Visitation 2-8 pm Friday, October 2, 2020 at the O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home 41555 Grand River Ave. Novi 248-348-1800. In-state 9 am Saturday, October 3, 2020 at St. James Catholic Church 46325 10 Mile Rd. Novi until mass at 9:30 am. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Southfield, MI. Memorial contributions may be directed Solanus Casey Center or Catholic Central High School Expressions of sympathy to www.obriensullivanfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
O'Brien-Sullivan Funeral Home
41555 Grand River Ave
Novi, MI 48375
(248) 348-1800
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved