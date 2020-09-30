Mark F. Schwab
Schwab, Mark F. September 28, 2020 Age 60. Loving husband of Kathleen Murphy-Schwab of 18 years. Dear father of Kevin and Katie. Beloved brother of Helen Mobley, James (Debbie) Schwab, Michael (Michele) Schwab and the late Daniel Schwab. Son of Della and the late Wendall Schwab. Mark held a Master's Degree and was an analyst at Ford Motor Credit. He enjoyed many activities with his family including Boys Scouts, Girl Scouts and swimming to name a few. Visitation 2-8 pm Friday, October 2, 2020 at the O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home 41555 Grand River Ave. Novi 248-348-1800. In-state 9 am Saturday, October 3, 2020 at St. James Catholic Church 46325 10 Mile Rd. Novi until mass at 9:30 am. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Southfield, MI. Memorial contributions may be directed Solanus Casey Center or Catholic Central High School Expressions of sympathy to www.obriensullivanfuneralhome.com