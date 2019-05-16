|
|
Mark Fisher
St. Clair Shores - Mark Kevin Fisher, age 66 of St. Clair Shores passed away peacefully in his sleep on March 26, 2019. He was an amazing brother to Craig (Barb) of St. Clair & Norman (Karen) of CA. Mark was an awesome uncle to Jeff (Michelle) Blevins & Andy Blevins. He was also a "great" uncle to Levi & Luca Blevins. Mark is survived by many friends & family. He was an HVAC engineer & retired a short time ago from Ascension Health. In his spare time Mark liked tinkering with electronics & enjoyed U-Tube videos. He was predeceased by his parents Norman Sr. & Marilyn. There will be a Celebration of Life on Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m with a short service at 11:30 a.m. with luncheon to follow at Sycamore Hills Golf Club, 48787 North Avenue, Macomb, MI.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 16, 2019