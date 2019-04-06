|
Mark H. Gijsbers
- - Mark H. Gijsbers passed away, of natural causes, at the age of 65 on February 18, 2019. Born in Detroit to Suzanne Raynal Gijsbers and the late Harry E. Gijsbers, he is survived by his mother, three brothers, and a sister: Gary (Candi) Albuquerque NM, Michele (Jim) Phoenix AZ, Brian (Sarah) Beverly Hills MI, and Tom (Jane) Pleasant Ridge MI along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Mark was a lifelong resident of Detroit. He attended St. Jude Elementary and graduated from Notre Dame High School. He will be fondly remembered as a loving son and brother, a gifted artist, an excellent athlete, and someone who had a talent for being able to fix anything. He will always live in our hearts, and our memories of him will never fade.
A private family celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Condolences can be sent in c/o Gary Gijsbers, 2509 Brazos Ct NE, Rio Rancho NM 87144. If one wishes, a memorial donation can be made to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen Development Office, 1820 Mt. Elliott St., Detroit, MI 48207.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 6, 2019